A MAP OF THE KNOWN WORLD Dance Theater Piece to Premiere at Ailey Citigroup Theater

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Christy Walsh's company Windriven will present A Map of the Known World, an ambitious new dance theater work combining ballet, flamenco, storytelling and world building, at the Ailey Citigroup Theater on October 2, 2026.

The multidisciplinary production uses dance and a complex gestural language to explore themes of imperialism, religion, spirituality and the nature of time.

A MAP OF THE KNOWN WORLD

The story begins when a Poet loses her friend, a Princess, to the teachings of an ambitious Priest and her religious messengers. The resulting hero's journey follows the Poet as she comes into conflict with the religious group and the martial forces behind it.

The cast of dancers includes Meghan Colligan, Heather Easley, Liviya England, Helen Grieder and Juliette Rafael.

Walsh began her performance career dancing, acting and singing with her grandmother's musical theater company before pursuing a dance career while studying photography and fine art. For 25 years, she has developed creative projects using movement and imagery to explore narratives drawn from history, mythology and philosophy.

Her interdisciplinary works include the evening-length performances The Lost Colony of the Argonauts (2024), Stories of the Sun God (2010) and Luminitza (2006), as well as four multidisciplinary collaborations with conductor Angela Tsimperlou in Chios, Greece.

Walsh's choreography has been presented at venues including Steps on Broadway and Dixon Place, as well as the San Antonio Riverwalk in Texas. She has also created site-specific works for alleys and sculpture gardens. Her drawings and photographs have been exhibited nationally, while her films and videos have screened at festivals around the world.

Guest Choreographers

The performance will also include works by guest choreographers Taylor Gordon and Erin Jennings.

Gordon is an international dancer, creator and educator who has been based in New York City for more than 20 years. As an emerging choreographer, she creates works exploring the human condition with an emphasis on collaboration, efficiency and cultural impact.

Jennings will present On the Brink, a work created in Kent, New York in July 2026 in connection with America's 250th anniversary.

The piece reflects on revolution and freedom, asking what ideals founded the United States and what happens when people stop listening to and seeing one another. Sovereignty, Peace, Liberty, Independence, Peace, Justice and Love are represented by dancers Marie Carstens, Danette Granger, Erin Jennings, Faith Kimberling, Michelle Shea and Melisa Scott.

Jennings is also co-founder of Putnam County Dance Project, which was created in 2018 when she and dancer Marie Carstens joined forces after leaving New York City for the Hudson Valley. Both had previously danced professionally in New York City and elsewhere, and established the organization to bring dance performances and events to surrounding communities.

Performance Details

A MAP OF THE KNOWN WORLD

Date: October 2, 2026

Time: 8 p.m.

Venue: Ailey Citigroup Theater

Address: 405 West 55th Street, New York, NY 10019

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