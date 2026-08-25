A GHOST IN YOUR EAR and More Set for Audible's September Lineup

NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Audible has a packed slate of new releases and live programming arriving this September, featuring everything from conversations with Barack Obama and a return to the fan-favorite Bobiverse to Colin Kaepernick's deeply personal story and a new thriller from Michael Connelly. The month will also bring the second season of The Unusual Suspects with Kenya Barris & Malcolm Gladwell, along with live events at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre, including the New York premiere of the immersive horror play A Ghost in Your Ear. Read on for a look at what's coming to Audible in September 2026.

A Great Book With Barack Obama

Premieres September 24

By Barack Obama and Higher Ground

Hosted by Barack Obama

Some books don't just tell a story—they change the way you see the world. In A Great Book with Barack Obama, a new Audible Original podcast from Audible and Higher Ground, President Obama is joined by some of the most compelling thinkers, writers, and artists of our time to revisit six timeless books that shaped his life and perspective on the world.

With his signature intellectual curiosity, President Obama reflects on identity, power, memory, and culture using the stories that impacted him most. Each episode features one-on-one in-depth conversations with guests and together they explore one central question: what do the stories we love tell us about the world we live in and the world we want to create?

The Infinite Extent: Bobiverse Book Six

Premieres September 10

By Dennis E. Taylor

Narrated by Ray Porter

BOBIVERSE TO-DO LIST:

Determine who built a vast wormhole network–and why Investigate mysterious, derelict alien spaceship Crack faster-than-light travel Help tens of thousands of refugees find a new planet Confront a new threat from an old enemy Figure out how to save the known universe from certain destruction

So many crises, so little time. It's really not easy being a Bob. Listen to The Infinite Extent and you'll see why fans demand “MORE BOBs PLEASE!” and exclaim, “With Ray Porter narrating, this surge drive is firing on all cylinders.”

The Unusual Suspects With Kenya Barris & Malcolm Gladwell: Season Two

Premieres September 10

Created and hosted by Kenya Barris and Malcolm Gladwell

Featuring special guests Ron Howard, Anderson .Paak, David Sedaris, Amy Sherald, Walter Isaacson, Rich Roll, Coleman Hughes and Chelsea Handler

Kenya Barris and Malcolm Gladwell bypass pleasantries and promotional banter to deliver raw, unfiltered conversations with some of today's most influential and fascinating figures. Featuring two seasons of titans spanning every corner of culture—from Oscar-winning directors and Grammy-winning musicians to trailblazing Fortune 500 CEOs and iconic artists—The Unusual Suspects with Kenya Barris & Malcolm Gladwell gives listeners rare access to the minds of the world's most extraordinary individuals and the pivotal moments that defined their paths to greatness.

Chelsea Handler's episode will be recorded live at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre in New York.

The Perilous Fight

Premieres September 15

Written and narrated by Colin Kaepernick

On September 1, 2016, Colin Kaepernick took a knee during “The Star-Spangled Banner,” but the world never fully understood the whole story. Not the “why” or the cost of his courage. That story begins in Turlock, California, where Kaepernick, a Black kid adopted into a white family, navigated constant resistance to His Blackness and sense of self. Sports became his refuge and his proving ground, where his talent could not be questioned. The extraordinary result? A quarterback whose arm and instincts would carry him to the Super Bowl and into history books. But with success came an education he hadn't anticipated.

In the fraught world of sports politics, he saw the hidden powerhouses pulling the strings. Steeled with the readings of Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Huey P. Newton, and Angela Davis, he saw in the NFL, in Turlock, in the repeated, unpunished police killings of Black and Brown Americans, an undeniable truth revealed: this was not someone else's fight. It was his. It is ours.

When Kaepernick knelt, the NFL blackballed him. But in the ten years since, the questions his protest raises have not gone away. In The Perilous Fight, Kaepernick delivers his story with the same unflinching conviction that defined his most-watched moment, a single act of protest that changed American sports and culture forever. And ultimately, it is a story about the future we are all still fighting to build.

The Eternal Realm: A Safe Man Story

Premieres September 24

By Michael Connelly

Performed by Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Michael Cudlitz, LisaGay Hamilton, Madison Lintz, Whitmer Thomas, Laurence Fishburne, Denise Sanchez, John Zdrojeski, Verona Blue, Amy Hill, Carl Lumbly, Brielle Santos, Titus Welliver, Eamon Welliver, and Will Reiland

Raven Freedman (Da'Vine Joy Randolph) is a professional skeptic whose firmest belief is that supposedly supernatural phenomena can be easily debunked. But when she investigates the sudden, unexplained death of horror writer Paul Robinette, what she finds shakes everything she thought she knew to the core.

Raven discovers the safe in Robinette's house is just one of many thresholds to the spirit realm. Along with Roy Holloway (Michael Cudlitz), the father of the original “safe man,” Raven must find and destroy all the remaining safes before it's too late.

Because the dead are not resting easy, they are looking to claim the living–and Raven will be next.

A Ghost in Your Ear

Performances begin Tuesday, September 29

Runs through Sunday, November 15

Written and directed by Tony nominee Jamie Armitage (SIX: The Musical)

Featuring sound design by Tony-nominated duo Ben & Max Ringham (A Doll's House, Prima Facie)

Following an acclaimed, sold-out run at London's Hampstead Theatre Downstairs, Audible Theater presents the New York premiere of A Ghost in Your Ear, an immersive horror show set inside an audiobook recording session gone terrifyingly wrong. When an actor arrives late to a sound studio for a last-minute recording session, he is handed the script of a chilling ghost story to read. But as the engineer cues the recording and the evening wears on, the horrors slowly begin to escape the page to haunt the studio itself. With audiences wearing headphones featuring groundbreaking binaural sound technology, this cutting-edge theatrical experience places everyone directly in a haunting world of sound.

The Unusual Suspects With Kenya Barris and Malcolm Gladwell – Live With Chelsea Handler

One night only: September 10

To celebrate the season premiere of The Unusual Suspects Season Two, Barris and Gladwell will record a live episode with seven-time New York Times bestselling author and comedian and host Chelsea Handler. In their signature unfiltered style, Kenya and Malcolm will dive into a candid conversation with Chelsea about ambition, comedy, and the unconventional path to success, capturing the raw, unscripted dialogue that defines the series in front of a live audience. The episode will release on Audible in October 2026.

Need more Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming