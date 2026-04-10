Review: & JULIET by G&T PRODUCTIONS at The Civic

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& Juliet is a jukebox musical that premiered in Manchester in 2019 before opening in London’s West End later that year. Created by writer David West Read, with a score made up of pop hits by Max Martin, it reimagines Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet through a modern, feminist lens. The show later transferred to Broadway in 2022.

The musical poses one irresistible question: What if Juliet didn’t die at the end of Romeo and Juliet? Instead, Juliet chooses life, leaves Verona, and embarks on a journey of self‑discovery, friendship, and love. Running parallel to this is a playful “battle of authorship” between Shakespeare and his wife, Anne Hathaway, all set to high-energy contemporary pop anthems.

Audience members were encouraged to be in their seats ten minutes before showtime to experience pre‑show warm-ups and dancing that morphed into the opening number. It proved a clever and highly effective way to ensure everyone settled early while immediately creating excitement in the theatre.

With the curtain already open as we entered the auditorium, we were greeted by a striking set of approximately ten arches, with the words Romeo (flickering) & Juliet illuminated above. From the moment the lights went down and the cast launched into Larger Than Life, we were treated to tight harmonies and impeccable dance moves. It was an exhilarating opening before we met Shakespeare (wonderfully played by Matu Ngaropo) and Anne Hathaway (Awhimai Fraser), who set out the foundations of the story to come.

I won’t spoil the joy of discovery here. The core premise is intriguing enough, and the story is best experienced as it unfolds. Unless you’ve travelled overseas to see the show previously, this New Zealand premiere will be a first-time experience, and a memorable one.

Kristin Paulse, recently seen as Tina Turner in Simply the Best – The Tina Turner Show, delivers a commanding performance as Juliet. She brings a strong stage presence and a clear, confident singing voice to one half of the star‑crossed lovers. Juliet is joined on her voyage of discovery by Angelique (Lavinia Williams) and May (Jared Pallesen), who encounter François (Josh Johnson) and his father Lance (Andrew Grainger) along the way. And without revealing too much, Romeo (Andrew Papas) is also very much part of this reimagined tale.

The choreography is quite simply breathtaking, with precisely synchronised movements delivered at an eye‑popping pace. The standard of performance across the company is extraordinary, many of these singers would comfortably slot into professional productions anywhere in the world. That they are all proud New Zealanders makes it even more impressive.

While the entire cast shines, two standout vocal performances came from Lavinia Williams and Awhimai Fraser. Both possess pure, powerful voices and seized their moments to deliver true powerhouse performances. Special mention also goes to Jared Pallesen and Andrew Grainger for their excellent contributions.

Lighting and sound were exactly what you’d expect from a top‑tier production, enhancing the action on stage. The stunning set and costumes, both designed by Tracy Grant Lord, were visually striking and served the story beautifully.

Musically, the show was everything I hoped it would be: loud, bold, and unapologetic. Zac Johns has assembled a fine band that delivered these iconic pop numbers with ease. Direction by Hamish Mouat and choreography by Destiny Anderson were first‑class throughout.

There was little to fault in a production the audience clearly adored, dancing and remaining on their feet through the curtain call.

Do yourself a favour and go and see it. You may well want to see it more than once—I know I do, and I’m already in line to book again.

Reader Reviews

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