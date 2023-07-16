Review: A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED at Howick Little Theatre

Impeccably directed by Matthew Cousins, A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED, is everything a classic whodunnit should be: throbbing with underlying tension, subtle hints and looks, red herrings, superbly characterised and thoroughly engaging entertainment.

Cousins has perfectly sustained the truth of Christie’s style and the classic nature of a whodunnit. Christie paces her dramas with skill, enabling the reader to grasp the hints. Stylistically, it is her wise and witty dialogue realistically delivered rather than action that draws us in. As such, its vital to keep the pace of the dialogue quick and to punctuate this with longer pauses to point significant words and phrases. Congratulations to all the cast, and the director, for the natural delivery, beautifully paced, energy-filled 1950s dialogue. Vocally contrasted characters created skilful variations of diction and delivery, with an expert execution of Miss Marple’s articulation and melodic tones (and smiling “busybody-ness”) by Stephanie Liebert.

According to conventions, a whodunnit happens in a country home setting. So - the audience is entirely transported to Little Paddocks, Chipping Cleghorn where, in the personal columns of the local paper, a murder is announced. It will take place at 6pm at it says on Friday, October 13. It appears to be an elaborate joke, a “brilliantly conducted parlour game.” Elegant, kind and benevolent Letitia Blacklock, owner of Little Paddocks is convincingly enacted by Carleena Walsh. Later in the play, we will see Letitia frustrated, anguished, torn by grief and filled with anger. Brilliant execution of this complex and demanding role by Carleena Walsh. Her internalized emotions are played out to the audience so that we feel included in her various complexities.

The plot is ingenious and peopled with, as whodunnit conventions demand, a plethora of possible suspects – who might be the victim (until we have one) – and who could all have a motive. As the clock strikes 6pm, the lights go out, and a door swings open, revealing a man with a blinding torch who demands the guests "Stick 'em up!" As conventions demand, the murder scene is an enclosed locked room. The "game ends when shots are fired into the room. When the lights turn on, Miss Blacklock is bleeding, and the masked man is dead on the ground. From now on, we will be enmeshed in the investigation – and along for the ride as we attempt to solve the crime with proficient and determined detective Inspector Craddock (Barrie Graham), Sergeant Mellors (Stephen Moratti) and of course, the consummate Miss Marple herself (Stephanie Liebert).

Film is focused through previously designed film shots. But the strength of theatre is the breadth of the vision – every character has emotion to “read” in the subtle touches of expressive faces and bodies, the looks, the eyes, the position of hands. That’s what makes live theatre so magnificent. Entirely convincing performances from all the cast: slightly simple who can’t keep any secrets fluttery Dora “bunny” Bunner (Jo Crichton), squabbling siblingsJulia Simmons (Emily Briggs) and Patrick Simmons (James Calverly), needy widowed Philippa Haymes (Shelby Sparks), neighbourly and nosey Mrs SwettenHam (Viktoria Jowers-Wilding), penniless writer Edmund Swettenham (John Edwards) who all expertly sustain the play’s intensity.

Of particular note is the “life” brought to every scene – where each and every character had emotional truth in facial expression and body posture, and where staged positioning was perfect. We had so much to observe – from everyone. After all, there’s going to be a few red herrings in the whodunnit.

The scene stealer in this play is foreign outsider Mitzi (Lisa Inman) – the Hungarian maid. She makes the cake – “Delicious Death” and takes the cake too! With creative comic timing, upbeat energy, expert facial expression and exceptional detail in her dramatic delivery, Inman makes the most of this role - “You’re welcome. Thank you.”

As usual, Howick Little Theatre’s Creative Team help to cement the success of the production. The artistic Set Design (David Gifford) is period authentic and atmospheric, and its width allows the director to have imaginative and creative character placement with superb use of dramatic exits and entrances. The Set décor (Linda Le Verne, Nicole Harvey) and Props (Margaret Nash, Laurie Mills) keep everything in period including magazines, cake stands, lamps and newspapers.

Wardrobe (Jenny Connors, Amandeep Nanua, Ginny Jones ) capture period, character personality, status and contrast with flair. The costumes are a delight. Add superb atmospheric lighting (Nigel Windsor) and spectacular sound and musical linkage (Nicole Ashley) and you have a entirely engrossing and cohesive production.

Book early – you could easily miss out. This is a professionally delivered and superbly directed – perfect - production that shouldn’t be missed if you like the classic whodunnit!

The play runs July 8- 29th at Howick Little Theatre. Book online at Click Here or phone 361 1000.