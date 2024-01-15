Previews: PRING IT ON at Māngere Arts Centre

The talented, young and ambitious dynamic creative duo - Leki Jackson-Bourke and Saale Ilaua launch their the newly formed arts company - Strictly Brown with all the noise of a world premiere. For the brown by the brown, Pring It On brings the comedy, drama and moves to the Māngere Arts Centre for five shows only, from Jan 31 - Feb 3, 2024.



When Penina auditions for the Samoan Cultural group all she wants to do is dance. But her new ways don’t meet with the approval of the girl boss - Becky. As they battle for the rank of Queen Bee, Penina must learn to find her true authentic self, make peace with her hypocritical traditionalist mother and navigate the pitfalls of teenage love. Pring It On is a delicious dra-medy set in a fictitious, flamboyant, fobbylicious South Auckland High School offering a Coco-Concoction best enjoyed with taro chips.



Pring It On offers up a full stage of talent showcasing the awesomeness of 6 actors, 15 ensemble members and 4 band members. Family friendly and for all ages, the work is bi-lingual and features a repertoire of beloved Samoan songs and dances. Written by Jackson-Bourke the script was first developed through the 2018 CNZ Todd New Writer’s Bursary Grant. Leki was the first Pacific person to be awarded this grant. He teams up with Ilaua to direct, produce and choreograph this production (see full bios below).



The impressive cast line-up includes Adyhana Urika-Filifilia (Alatini, Wizard of Ōtahuhu), Joanna Mika-Toloa (Wild Dogs Under My Skirt, The Savage Coloniser Show), Natalie Toevai (Brown Boys, Former Miss Samoa), Petmal Lam (Wild Dogs Under My Skirt, The Savage Coloniser Show), Joyce Salu (The Wizard of Otahuhu, Sinarella), and newcomer to the theatre but no stranger to the screen Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi (The Panthers, Red, White & Brass).



The creative team boasts the fine skills of Samoan composer, and musical director Juliana Lologa and cultural advisor, language teacher and author Nafanuatele Lafitaga Mafaufau Peters. Lologa brings over ten years of experince as a tutor for Polyfest alongside her work in professional theatre productions. Mafaufau Petersis best known for her role as Hibiscus' mother in the feature film, Hibiscus & Ruthless and has also judged the Samoan stage for Polyfest.



With their combined experience in both the education and arts sectors Jackson-Bourke and Ilaua have founded Strictly Brown to educate, empower and entertain Pacific Youth through the platform of Pacific Performing Arts.



“We are passionate about working collaboratively and intergenerationally to unite a mix of established, emerging and community artists through the creative performing arts”, says Ilaua.



“The timing of this project was important for us as we wanted young brown leaders to come see the work and get inspired, right before Polyfest launches in March”, says Jackon-Bourke.



Pring It On promotes identity, language and culture through the arts with a fun and engaging script and a highly accessible production with ticket prices set as $35 and $30 for group of 5+ or child under 12.





Pring It On plays

Māngere Arts Centre - Ngā Tohu O Uenuku

31 Jan – 3 Feb nightly at 7.30pm. Matinee performance 1pm Sat 3 Feb.

Tickets at Eventfinda