Previews: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Harlequin Theatre, Howick

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Community Spirit Takes Centre Stage as Harlequin Musical Theatre Brings Beauty and the Beast to Life

In the true spirit of community theatre, Harlequin Musical Theatre is preparing to lift the curtain on its upcoming production of Beauty and the Beast—and behind the scenes, an extraordinary volunteer effort is stealing the show.

This much‑loved musical has become a true labour of love for the Harlequin team, with many local volunteers donating countless hours to create a dazzling theatrical experience. At the centre of the production is an ambitious costume project involving more than 300 individual costume pieces, each handcrafted, altered or restored by a dedicated group of helpers.

Such a large‑scale creative endeavour has been made possible thanks to a generous grant from the Freemasons, whose support has allowed the theatre company to dream big and deliver professional‑quality standards while remaining firmly rooted in community values. The funding has covered materials, and resources, empowering volunteers to fully realise the magical world of Beauty and the Beast.

Costume Designer Rebecca Ceballos says the project has been as rewarding as it has been ambitious.

“I’m really excited to be part of such an awesome project,” Ceballos said. “There’s been a huge focus on sustainability, with most of the materials sourced from thrift shops or repurposed from existing costumes. It’s incredible to see what this community can create together.”

The costume team have transformed duvets, curtains, sheets and recycled textiles to construct everything from villagers’ outfits to the elaborate gowns and character costumes that audiences expect from this classic tale. The result is not only visually stunning but also environmentally conscious proving that creativity and sustainability can go hand in hand.

Harlequin Musical Theatre has long been known for its inclusive and welcoming approach, and Beauty and the Beast is no exception. Volunteers of all ages and skill levels have come together, sharing sewing machines, creative ideas and plenty of laughter along the way.

With opening night just over a month away, excitement is building not only for the show on stage, but for the story behind it—a story of generosity, ingenuity and community collaboration. With its sparkling costumes, sustainable ethos and heartfelt volunteer effort, Harlequin Musical Theatre’s Beauty and the Beast promises to be a reminder that when a community works together, a little bit of magic is always possible.

Suitable for all ages. Tickets available now from iticket.co.nz for a strictly limited season.

Beauty and the Beast

24 April - 9 May 2026

Evening shows - 7.30pm / Saturday/Sunday matinees - 2:00pm

Harlequin Musical Theatre

563r Pakuranga Rd, Howick