PRIMARY TRUST To Make New Orleans Regional Premiere With Crescent City Stage

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Crescent City Stage will present the regional premiere of PRIMARY TRUST by Eboni Booth, the 2024 Pulitzer Prize-winning play, in partnership with the Contemporary Arts Center. The production will run from May 7 through May 24 in the CAC’s Black Box Theatre in New Orleans.

The play centers on Kenneth, a man whose carefully structured life begins to shift, prompting him to reconsider his relationships and sense of belonging. The story follows his journey as he navigates change and the possibility of new connections.

“New Orleans is a city that has always known how to hold grief and joy in the same breath. Primary Trust speaks directly to that spirit,” said director Michael A. Newcomer. “It's a story about a man learning to step outside the safe, familiar walls he's built around himself and discover that connection, friendship, and belonging are still within reach.”

CAST

The production will feature Jarrod Smith as Kenneth, alongside Doug Spearman, Nicole Collins, Mark Cosby, and Steve Gilliland. Gilliland will also serve as composer, with original music performed live onstage.

CREATIVE TEAM

Lighting and costume design will be by Adachi Pimentel and Elizabeth Newcomer.

PRIMARY TRUST

Contemporary Arts Center, Black Box Theatre

900 Camp Street, New Orleans, LA

May 7–24, 2026

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

TICKET INFORMATION

Preview tickets are priced at $25, with general admission tickets ranging from $38 to $48. Tickets are available at cacno.org.

Crescent City Stage is a nonprofit theater company focused on actor-centered productions, training, and programming for artists in New Orleans.