URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL to Open Mile Square Theatre's First Pre-Professional Program

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Mile Square Theatre (MST) will present its first-ever Pre-Professional Theatre Program production, Urinetown: The Musical, book and lyrics by Greg Kotis, music and lyrics by Mark Hollmann. The entire production is led by a team of professionals—our assistants and cast are all young artists ages 18 to 25, based right here in Hudson County and from across North and Central New Jersey. The production opens Friday, July 24, and runs through Sunday, July 26.

Directed by Michele Danna, with Musical Direction by Nathan Morrissey, Urinetown is a hilariously funny and touchingly honest musical satire. In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity's most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he's had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $10 for seniors and children under 12.

“MST is thrilled to be introducing this new program to our community,” said Michele Danna, MST Education Director. Our Pre-Professional Program bridges the gap between educational theatre and the professional world by providing young artists with the opportunity to collaborate with professional directors, music directors, and technical artists while performing on a professional stage. The program also extends beyond the production itself. Participants take part in our Workshop for the Working Actor, where they receive audition coaching, feedback on their professional materials, and participate in discussions with Working Theatre professionals. Whether they're returning to college in the fall or preparing to enter their next audition room, participants leave with valuable experience and practical tools to support the next step in their artistic journey.”

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