Two River Theater Unveils Five-Year Strategic Plan Through 2031

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Two River Theater has revealed a comprehensive five-year strategic plan through 2031, positioning the organization for continued growth and national leadership.

The plan is built around five integrated strategic levers designed to strengthen both the organization and its impact. Together, they form a cohesive system: strengthening internal infrastructure and culture to support programming innovation; expanding programming to broaden audiences and elevate diverse voices; increasing visibility to grow audience and donor engagement; diversifying revenue to reduce risk and increase community engagement; and leveraging facilities and assets to ensure long-term sustainability.

“As we look toward the next five years, we are honored to guide the implementation of the Strategic Plan,” said Nora DeVeau-Rosen, Two River’s Managing Director. “It is ambitious. It is bold. It is imaginative. It responds to this moment and to the future we are determined to build. This path forward reflects our enduring values while challenging us to deepen our artistic excellence, broaden our reach, and strengthen our institutional resilience.”

As previously announced, a 16-member, cross-stakeholder Strategic Planning Committee was formed to provide strategic guidance and oversight throughout the planning process. The Committee members include: Delisha Grant, Board Member and Strategic Planning Chair; Marilyn Broege, Board Member and Board Vice President; Elizabeth Columbo, Board Member and Governance Chair; Adriana Medina Gomez, Board Member; Samuel G. Hubert, Community Member; Cathy Pugliese-Sivo, Board Member; Adam Rechnitz, Board Member; Nora DeVeau-Rosen, Managing Director; Justin Waldman, Artistic Director; Kate Cordaro, Director of Education; Lauren Kurinskas, Producing Director; Jess Sherman, Former Director of Marketing; Brandon J. Dirden, Community Member and Artist; John Klein, Community Member and Developer; Gwendolyn Love, Community Member and Executive Director of Lunch Break; and Dr. David Stout, Community Member and President of Brookdale Community College.