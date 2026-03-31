THE AGITATORS Set For Revolutionary Voices Reading At Shakespeare Theatre Of New Jersey

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The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey will present THE AGITATORS by Mat Smart as part of its Revolutionary Voices play reading series at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University in Madison, New Jersey. The reading is scheduled for April 27 at 7:30 p.m.

The play explores the decades-long relationship between Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass, tracing their work from early abolitionist efforts through the Civil War and into national political life. The two-character drama examines activism, allyship, and the tensions that arise when progress requires difficult choices.

The cast will feature Cameron Knight as Frederick Douglass and Erin Partin as Susan B. Anthony, with Aurea Tomeski reading stage directions. The reading will be directed by Jesmille Darbouze, with Mikki Monfalcone serving as production stage manager.

“The Agitators brings to life the extraordinary and complicated relationship of Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass,” said Darbouze. “Upon reading this play, I was deeply moved by its ability to capture the profound impact these two figures had in shaping our nation, as well as by how it serves as a mirror, reflecting the same tensions we face today. Our current conversations about equality, equity, and social injustice can feel divisive and fraught. The Agitators reminds us that disagreement does not have to mean division. It asks us to consider what it means to be a true ally: to listen, to question, to believe in one's convictions while remaining open to change and growth. Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony's legacy still echoes as many press forward in pursuit of a country for all.”

THE AGITATORS marks the second installment in the theatre’s Revolutionary Voices series, which is dedicated to commemorating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence through staged readings.

Ticketing Information

Tickets are priced at $35 for adults and $20 for youth ages 17 and under. Tickets are available at ShakespeareNJ.org or by calling (973) 408-5600.