MUSIC AT THE MANSION to Feature Rosemary Loar, Corinna Sowers Adler in Morristown

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NiCori Studios & Productions have announced the next installment of the long running Cabaret series "Music at the Mansion" at the historic Thorne Mansion, home of the Morristown Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Morristown on Sunday, July 12 at 3pm.

Performers to include cabaret singer Kim Mesiti, tap dancer Jeff Foote and award winning Broadway performer Rosemary Loar all hosted by 2026 BISTRO Award winning NYC Cabaret singer Corinna Sowers Adler. The afternoon will feature Jim Horan on piano and Maddy Cordon as the “Young Musician Moment”.

Celebrating the great American Songbook, NiCori Studios & Productions presents the series “Music at the Mansion” which features award-winning and renowned singers and musicians from the New York metropolitan area and beyond. The series showcases three performers each entertaining with a 25 minute set and a Young Musician Moment. A wine and cheese reception will follow.

Tickets for "Music at the Mansion" are $35 per person in advance and $40 at the door (cash only). Seating begins at 2:30pm. The beautiful Thorne Mansion is located at 21 Normandy Heights Road, Morristown, NJ and is the home of the Morristown Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.

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