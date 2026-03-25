JCA Orchestra To Perform New Music Program At Mosesian Center For The Arts

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The 21-piece JCA Orchestra will perform a program of new music for jazz orchestra on Sunday, April 26, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. at the Mosesian Center for the Arts in Watertown, Massachusetts.

The concert will highlight original compositions by resident composers David Harris, Darrell Katz, Bob Pilkington, and Mimi Rabson. The program includes Rabson’s piece inspired by the sounds of the MBTA, including the Green Line, and Katz’s setting of a poem by Boston poet Charles Coe about inviting Duke Ellington to dinner.

The orchestra will feature soloists including Phil Scarff, Mike Peipman, Hiro Honshuku, Dan Rosenthal, David Harris, and vocalist Rebecca Shrimpton.

Founded in 1985, the JCA Orchestra incorporates elements beyond the traditional big band format, including a string section, French horn, and tuba. The ensemble has released 12 albums and regularly presents programs that draw on a wide range of musical traditions and compositional approaches.

Ticket Information

The performance will take place at the Mosesian Center for the Arts, 321 Arsenal Street in Watertown.

Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for students and seniors, plus a $3 convenience and facility fee. Tickets are available at the door and online. The venue is accessible via the MBTA and offers free parking.