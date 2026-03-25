George Street Playhouse Awarded NJEDA Grant for Upcoming 'Choose Your Price' Performances

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George Street Playhouse has received a $500,000 grant from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority under Phase II of the Activation, Revitalization, and Transformation program. This grant will support an expanded run and “Choose Your Price” performances for GSP’s upcoming production of My Lord, What A Night, designed to increase access to professional theater for audiences across New Jersey.

The NJEDA A.R.T. Phase II program aims to catalyze community placemaking efforts by leveraging New Jersey’s arts and cultural sector as a creative force for change, and by supporting non-profit organizations focused on public art installations and arts-based initiatives. Funded through the American Rescue Plan (ARP), A.R.T. Phase II replicates the first phase of the program, which focused on Atlantic City and Newark, by expanding eligibility to municipalities throughout the state. The A.R.T. Phase II program adds to the NJEDA’s robust toolkit of existing programs meant to expand access to arts and culture, which includes the Cultural Arts Facilities Expansion (CAFE) program, which provides tax credits to incentivize broad scale capital projects for arts and cultural venues in New Jersey.

Six performances will be offered as “Choose Your Price” events: Wednesday May 6 at 1pm; Friday May 8 at 7:30pm; Saturday May 9 at 7:30pm; Sunday May 10 at 7pm; Tuesday May 12 at 7pm; and Wednesday May 13 at 2pm. For these performances, anyone may purchase tickets at a price of their choosing, starting at $10 (all fees included). The initiative is designed to reduce barriers to attending live theater and welcome new audiences from across the region.

“Choose Your Price” tickets begin at $10 and are available at www.georgestreetplayhouse.org/events/detail/choose-your-price.

Additionally, GSP will offer Spanish Open Captioning at the performances on Saturday May 9 at 7:30pm, and Sunday May 10 at 7pm.

My Lord, What a Night is written by Deborah Brevoort (Blue Moon Over Memphis) and directed by Sheldon Epps (Play On!). Previews for My Lord, What a Night will begin on Tuesday April 28, 2026, with opening night set for Friday May 1, for a limited engagement through Sunday May 17, 2026, at George Street Playhouse.

A Remarkable Friendship. A Night That Changed History. Princeton, 1937. When world-famous contralto Marian Anderson is turned away from a hotel because of her race, she finds an unexpected host in Albert Einstein. What begins as a simple act of hospitality grows into a unique friendship between two brilliant minds—one that will resonate through history.

Based on true events, My Lord, What a Night offers an intimate look at the meeting of these two icons and the events that ignited Anderson’s legendary performance on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. The cast and creative team of My Lord, What a Night will be announced at a later date.