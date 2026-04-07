Chris Pinnella and THE BIG BAND PROJECT Will Perform in Concert in Red Bank

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Chris Pinnella & The Big Band Project will take the stage on Sunday, April 19 at 3:00 PM at The Vogel, delivering a high-energy, crowd-pleasing concert experience that reimagines the sound of a classic big band for today's audiences.

Fronted by powerhouse vocalist Chris Pinnella (best known for his work with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra), and backed by a dynamic NYC-based 12-piece ensemble, this performance promises a thrilling fusion of timeless elegance and modern musical firepower.

The program moves seamlessly from the sophisticated swing of legends like Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Harry Connick Jr., and Michael Bublé to bold, inventive big band interpretations of iconic artists including The Beatles, Eagles, James Taylor, Tears for Fears, Queen, Billy Joel, and Chicago. Each arrangement is brought to life through lush horn sections, driving rhythms, and explosive dynamics that feel both nostalgic and refreshingly new.

Anchored by Pinnella's commanding stage presence and soaring, expressive voice, the performance bridges the Great American Songbook with genre-defying arrangements that keep audiences engaged from the first note to the final encore.

Backed by a powerhouse ensemble, The Big Band Project features Matt King (Piano), Paul Cuffari (Bass), Joe DeVico (Drums), Ray Suhy (Guitar), Garrett Faccone (Trumpet), Sean Hack (Trumpet), Gabe Gilch (Trumpet), Rob Portnoy (Tenor Sax), Greg Grispart (Alto Sax), Jimmy Merchant (Baritone Sax), Michael Ventoso (Trombone), and Adam Machaskee (Trombone).

More than a tribute, Chris Pinnella & The Big Band Project is a bold, modern big band experience — reinventing beloved music, electrifying the room, and reminding audiences why great songs never go out of style.