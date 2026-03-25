Access Services and Special Performances Revealed For ETIQUETTE at Vivid Stage

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Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, will present a world premiere comedy from April 9 through 19: Etiquette by David Lee White.

Etiquette begins at The Cellar Theatre, a regional theatre that is back in production after a year of pandemic Zoom programming, but misbehavior in the audience turns everything upside-down. The overworked and underpaid staff suddenly have to navigate in-fighting, diva tantrums, illegal vaping and internet trolls...not to mention the Cellar's problematic history. The play is a hilarious look at what happens backstage when the culture is changing at breakneck speed and the personalities involved are even bigger than the catastrophes at hand.

Directed by Noreen Farley (Clinton), the cast includes Vivid Stage ensemble members Clark Carmichael (Hewitt), Laura Ekstrand (Livingston), Daria M. Sullivan (Lyndhurst), Jason Szamreta (Long Branch) and Emaline Williams (Hackettstown).

Because everyone should be able to enjoy mainstage productions with ease, Vivid Stage offers a variety of access services. Assistive Listening Devices, available at every performance at the box office, allow patrons to hear the performance amplified through their headsets. Also using these headsets, the Sunday, April 19 matinee will offer Audio Description, where the actions and/or images in the live show are described for people with visual impairment.

New for this production is AudioBill, developed by Cocotazo Media, which is an audio program that is a human-narrated alternative to printed showbills. The AudioBill can be accessed through a link that will be posted in the lobby and on the website. With advance notice, Large Print Materials are available that provide printed text in a larger font size for easier reading. There is Wheelchair Access via a ramp at the rear of the Oakes Center which can be reached via the small driveway along the building.

The Audio Described performance is funded in part by a grant from the New Jersey Theatre Alliance, a nonprofit service organization that promotes, supports, and strengthens the nonprofit professional theaters of New Jersey and the region.

During the run of Etiquette, several performances offer discounts and an enhanced experience. Thursday, April 9, is a preview performance; all tickets are $28. Friday, April 10, has an opening night reception following the show. Sunday, April 12, is Senior Sunday; seniors age 65+ pay $28. Thursday, April 16 is Under 30 Thursday; all patrons under 30 pay $25. Talkbacks follow the April 12 and 19 matinée performances.

Etiquette will appear at Vivid Stage at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit from April 9 through 19. Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Tickets range from $25 to $42, with special rates for subscribers and groups. For advance ticket purchases, go to our website. For more information, call 908-514-9654. The parking lot is accessible from Ashwood Avenue, behind the theatre.