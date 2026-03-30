ANN TALMAN: ELIZABETH TAYLOR AND THE SHADOW OF HER SMILE Comes To The Barrymore Film Center

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Ann Talman will bring her Bistro and MAC Award-winning show Ann Talman: Elizabeth Taylor and The Shadow of Her Smile to the Barrymore Film Center in Fort Lee, New Jersey, Friday, May 8, 7:30 PM. Ann joined Actors' Equity with co-star Elizabeth Taylor in 1981 when she landed the plum role in The Little Foxes playing Miss Taylor's daughter on Broadway.The Little Foxes traveled the world for eighteen months including six months in London and their loving friendship lasted for the rest of Miss Taylor's life.

The award-winning team behind Ann Talman: Elizabeth Taylor and The Shadow of Her Smile is director Lina Koutrakos with original musical direction and arrangements by Alex Rybeck. Ann will be accompanied by musical director Gregory Toroian on piano for the May 8th performance at the Barrymore Film Center.

This special show about Ann and Elizabeth's amazing bond is filled with hilarious and touching stories that only Ann can tell, woven with Broadway and Great American Songbook gems. Ann's imitation of Elizabeth is so spot on, if you close your eyes, you'll swear they're together again!

"I had the great pleasure of seeing Annie's beautiful, poignant, and funny show. She nailed the gleaming and mercurial light that was... my stepmother! I laughed and I cried in equal measures." ~ Kate Burton

Ann Talman is an actor, singer, storyteller, award-winning documentary filmmaker, and four-time Broadway and West End veteran. Her show Ann Talman: Elizabeth Taylor and The Shadow of Her Smile received critical and audience acclaim when it debuted at 54 Below in March 2022 and then again when it enjoyed a two-night encore engagement the following September 2022. It has since played at The Laurie Beechman and Don't Tell Mama in NYC, Feinstein's Hotel Carmichael in Carmel, IN, Feinstein's Hotel Nikko in San Francisco, Chicago's Davenports, Joe Brancato's The Penguin Rep, Chicago's Davenport's, The Delray Beach Playhouse, The Westport Country Playhouse, Tucson's Invisible Theatre, DC's The Liz, The Austin Cabaret Theatre, Theatre Jacksonville, Act2PV Theater in Puerto Vallarta and Crazy Coqs in London.