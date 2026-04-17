Interview: Nick Mullikin And Maria A. Konrad of SHERLOCK (ATTITUDE SERIES) at TPAC'S Polk Theatre

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Despite what three time Oscar loser Timothée Chalamet says, ballet is far from a dying art form. To say that Nashville Ballet is always at the top of their game is an understatement, given how they’re willing to try something new. On May 1-3 at TPAC’S James K. Polk Theatre, the accomplished company will close out their season with their annual Attitude series, in which three different dance pieces will be presented. The centerpiece of the series is Penny Saunders’ Sherlock, a ballet based on Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic detective character.

As a co-production with Grand Rapids Ballet and Ballet Idaho, the choreography is integrated with vintage 1940s radio broadcasts of The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes. Joining the lineup will be Wake The Neighbors, a compelling work of art by Tony-nominated choreographer Donald Byrd. Finally, audiences will witness the world premiere of Maria A. Konrad’s Lumina, a contemporary piece inspired by Gustav Klimt’s iconic portrait of Austrian socialite Adele Bloch-Bauer. I had the opportunity to question Artistic Director/CEO Nick Mullikin on how the series shapes the company’s artistic identity, as well as Maria A. Konrad on the creation and eventual impact of Lumina.

In order for an art form to avoid “dying out” as everyone’s favorite Oscar-losing actor likes to put it, it needs to adapt to the changing times. Nashville Ballet is always willing to do so in order to bring in new audiences. The Attitude series has become a defining platform for contemporary work, offering something new. Nick Mullikin, the Artistic Director and CEO of the company, is dedicated to expanding its artistic identity by “exploring how the language of dance can expand to meet the needs of today’s audiences”. By the initial sound of it, Sherlock may seem like your typical ballet adaptation of a classic story. However, the word “typical” isn’t in Nashville Ballet’s dictionary, as this adaption exceeds expectations like including singing, dancing, and acting with some lip-syncing. “At this time, no one else is doing work just like this,” stated Mullikin. “It is unique and boundary-pushing, but accessible in the way we all know the characters of the stories Penny Saunders, the choreographer, has selected to bring this ballet to life.” He added that Lumina also pushes boundaries by using tools like pointe shoes that are not associated with contemporary movement. Throw in Wake The Neighbors and you get the very definition of what Nashville Ballet does well: “telling stories using dance and ballet, while making sure our audience sees something that they wouldn’t see anywhere else.”

Even after several decades of telling stories and reshaping the art of dance, Nashville Ballet is far from being halfway done with its artistic journey. According to Mullikin, the Attitude series is another step in that journey. “We know it takes time and dedication from our dancers, our audience, and our supporters,” Mullikin explained, “but Nashville Ballet is moving towards being a company that can handle classical works, like Swan Lake and Cinderella, as well as anyone, while pushing boundaries to keep moving the art form forward. My goal has always been to build upon the past, to create a better present, so we can lead into the future.” Sometimes, risks have to be taken in order for things to progress, and this series is known for taking risks. Mullikin finds it hard to imagine anyone expecting anything less from this show, but audiences will certainly be surprised by the versatility of the program. He also shared that this year’s program will mark the final performances of two of the company’s dancers; Micahel Burfield and Brett Sjoblom. In addition to the show, the Relevé Society’s Last Call 2026 will be held after the final performance on May 3rd. Society members and non-members can purchase tickets to attend the final party of the season and earn a sneak peak at the next season. Mullikin hopes that one and all can come and celebrate the closing of the season, whether it’d be by attending the performances or the party.

One of the unique and boundary-pushing pieces in Attitude is Maria A. Konrad’s Lumina. Inspired by Gustav Klimt’s iconic portrait of Austrian socialite Adele Bloch-Bauer, it’s a nice addition to the contemporary collection. When discussing the inspiration behind her work, Konrad stated she was initially inspired by the color gold and candelabras. She came across Adele Bloch-Bauher and decided to do some research on the socialite. “I discovered the fact that she had hosted these artist salons in Vienna,” Konrad shared, “and she hosted artists like Gustav Mahler and Gustav Klimt, and I was like, “This is it. This is the story of her.”” She also shared that there was speculation of a love affair between the hostess and Klimt, which is probably why she was also considered his muse. When asked how she plans to translate the visual and cultural richness of Klimt’s portrait into movement, Konrad stated that the costumes and music arrangement will assist in the translation. She added, “The movements that come alive in that choreography really shows both an elegance and a warmth of what these artist salons provided in Vienna.”

Attitude is a good example of how Nashville Ballet is willing to take risks, and it brings in a good number of risk-takers who live up to the title of the series. Konrad is no exception, given how nothing about what I know of Lumina so far sounds like an easy task. Having been lucky enough to choreograph across the world, she takes working with her dancers with a great responsibility. “I take that very seriously because there’s a responsibility to making them look good and feel good,” she shared. She finds it special to be allowed to present a new work, given how Nashville Ballet is one of the few ballet companies to do so. Lumina is quite the contrasting work alongside Wake The Neighbors and Sherlock, giving each piece the chance to stand out. Konrad is honored to be premiering her work alongside Penny Saunders and Donald Byrd because “all three pieces really juxtapose contemporary dance style”. When it comes to Lumina, she hopes that audiences will take the richness of connection through theatre with them as they leave the show, as did those who attended the artist salons in Vienna. “You don’t have to call yourself an artist to be an artist inside,” she expressed, “and I hope they take that with them.”



Sherlock, Wake The Neighbors, and Lumina run at TPAC’s James K. Polk May 1-3. Get your tickets now!