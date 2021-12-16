Segal Centre Kicks Off 2022 with YIDLIFE CRISIS

The Segal Centre for Performing Arts is delighted to welcome back long-time Montréal favourite Yinglish (Yiddish/English) comedy duo YidLife Crisis (Jamie Elman and Eli Batalion) for an in-person send up of the last few years. The Segal Centre's presentation of YidLife Crisis' "Pandemish" will be in the Sylvan Adams Theatre for 10 performances only from January 22 to January 30, 2022.

YidLife Crisis at the Segal Centre? It's bashert!



They helped us laugh through lockdown with their online production of "A Call to Montréal". Now, co-creators Jamie Elman & Eli Batalion are making their Segal Centre theatre subscription debut with comedy, music, video, and more surprises as they grill and skewer the cause of our collective grief in "Pandemish". The 4-time Canadian Screen Award nominated YidLife Crisis team has put together a brand-new show in English overflowing with their signature thought-provoking shtick and heimish kibitzing. This will be the only show of the Segal Centre theatre season presented with the option to watch in person or online for select performances.

"We could all use a good laugh, now more than ever! Jamie and Eli never fail to deliver exactly that. It's the perfect way to usher in 2022 with a guaranteed good time," said Artistic and Executive Director Lisa Rubin.

"Look, we're well aware of what it means to ask Montrealers to leave their houses in January - for any reason. We already feel guilty, trust us," said Elman. Added Batalion, "Just know that we're gonna make it worth your while. Because we know that if we don't, we'll never hear the end of it."

"YidLife Crisis" plotzed onto the internet in 2014 as the world's first (and best! ... and only?) Yiddish web series, toasting, roasting, and wrestling with the modern Jewish experience. Since then, co-creators Jamie Elman & Eli Batalion have racked up over 4 million online views of their irreverent, insightful shtick, various awards and nominations, and frequent live performances across North America.

Tickets are on sale now at 514.739.7944 or at www.segalcentre.org.