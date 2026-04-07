Original Broadway Cast Member Josh Breckenridge Will Return to COME FROM AWAY in Gander

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Broadway veteran Josh Breckenridge will join the Gander production of Come From Away for its fourth season. Breckenridge, a member of the original Broadway company, steps into the role of Bob & Others. He joins fellow Broadway alum and celebrated Newfoundlander Petrina Bromley, who continues her turn as Beverley & Others. This powerhouse pairing anchors the 2026 season, running from June 28 to September 13 at the Joseph R. Smallwood Arts & Culture Centre.

As the world prepares to mark the 25th commemoration of the events of September 11, the Gander production serves as a marker of remembrance.

"Over the past three seasons, more than 50,000 theatregoers from around the globe have journeyed to Gander to experience this extraordinary production," says producer Michael Rubinoff. "For this 25th commemoration, we have assembled a cast of Newfoundlanders, Canadians, and American friends. This production remains steadfastly committed to sharing a story of compassion in the very community that defined it."

The 2026 Gander company features a dynamic ensemble of new faces and returning favorites. Joining the production for the first time are Melessie Clark (Hannah & Others), Graham Coffeng (Kevin T. & Others), Vicki Harnett (Diane & Others), Kayvon Khoshkam (Kevin J. & Others), and W. Joseph Matheson (Nick & Others), with Jalen Kirkman and Steve Maloney joining as Stand B'ys.

Returning to the company is a group of beloved Newfoundland and Labrador talent, including Jacquelyn French (Janice & Others), Peter Halley (Claude & Others), Timothy Matson (Oz & Others), Shelley Neville (Beulah & Others), and Kiersten Noel (Stand B'y). They are joined by returning "come from away" cast member Dharma Bizier (Stand B'y).

The book, music, and lyrics for Come From Away are by Tony and Grammy nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, with orchestrations by August Eriksmoen and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath. Under the direction of Jillian Keiley, the production's creative team includes Marc Kimelman (Choreography), Jonathan Monro (Music Supervisor), Evan Watts Smith (Music Director), Shawn Kerwin (Scenic Design), Marie Sharpe (Costume Design), Leigh Ann Vardy (Lighting Design), Josh Liebert (Sound Design), Dayton/Walters Casting, CSA, CDC (Original Casting), Dianne Woodrow (Production Stage Manager), Pat Dempsey (Production Manager), Karl Simmons (Technical Director) and Jenny Weisz (General Manager).

Come From Away is produced by Michael Rubinoff for You Are Here Inc., a new Newfoundland and Labrador not-for-profit theatre company established to produce the show in Gander.

Come From Away, the award-winning musical worldwide returns home for a fourth season. The breathtaking musical tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the communities in Newfoundland and Labrador that welcomed them after the events of 9/11. Come From Away is performed at the Joseph R. Smallwood Arts and Culture Centre on Airport Boulevard in Gander, the town where the story unfolds.

Come From Away previews June 28 – July 4, 2026, with an official opening night on July 5, 2026. The show runs until September 13, 2026.