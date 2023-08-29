Ensemble ArtChoral Transports Us to the Era of the Habsburgs and the Viennese Court

The concert is on September 8, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

By: Aug. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 1 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!
Canadian Stage Kicks Off 2023-24 Season Will TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Photo 2 Canadian Stage Kicks Off 2023-24 Season Will TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
27th Season Set For The Molinari Quartet Photo 3 27th Season Set For The Molinari Quartet
Ensemble ArtChoral Transports Us to the Era of the Habsburgs and the Viennese Court Photo 4 Ensemble ArtChoral Transports Us to the Era of the Habsburgs and the Viennese Court

Ensemble ArtChoral Transports Us to the Era of the Habsburgs and the Viennese Court

Immerse yourself in the enchanting, elegant atmosphere of 19th-century Austria... That is what the Ensemble ArtChoral proposes for an evening of Viennese songs, waltzes, and romances at Montreal's Maison Symphonique on September 8. Conducted by the talented Matthias Maute, the swirling waltzes by Johann Strauss (ii) and Johannes Brahms are sure to enchant the audience!

Brahms's famous Liebeslieder, a great success even during the composer's lifetime, will be at the heart of this romantic evening. The event will also feature a selection of choral pieces from the repertoire of Franz Schubert, who embodies the very essence of Romantic vocal expression.

Montreal's Ensemble ArtChoral is renowned for their exciting interpretations and ability to transport audiences into unique musical worlds. For the occasion, the Ensemble will be accompanied by two virtuoso pianists, Meagan Milatz and Suren Barry. Ms. Milatz has been named by CBC as one of Canada's "30 hot classical musicians under 30" in 2019.

"Vienna is synonymous with music and the waltz, and I can't wait to pay tribute to it with such talented artists. A real musical treat awaits us!" explains conductor Maute.

Program

·     Johann Strauss (ii), Le Danube bleu

·     Johann Strauss (ii), Champagne Chorus

·     Johannes BRAHMS, Liebeslieder op.52 (extraits)

·     Johannes BRAHMS, Liebeslieder op.65 (extraits)

·      Franz Schubert, Ständchen, Der Tanz, Gott im Ungewitter, Coronach, Der Tanz 

Tickets are now available: https://placedesarts.com/en/event/une-soiree-viennoise 



RELATED STORIES - Montreal

1
Ensemble ArtChoral Transports Us to the Era of the Habsburgs and the Viennese Court Photo
Ensemble ArtChoral Transports Us to the Era of the Habsburgs and the Viennese Court

Immerse yourself in the enchanting, elegant atmosphere of 19th-century Austria... That is what the Ensemble ArtChoral proposes for an evening of Viennese songs, waltzes, and romances at Montreal's Maison Symphonique on September 8. Conducted by the talented Matthias Maute, the swirling waltzes by Johann Strauss II and Johannes Brahms are sure to enchant the audience!

2
27th Season Set For The Molinari Quartet Photo
27th Season Set For The Molinari Quartet

Here it goes for the 27th season of the Molinari Quartet! During this season, the Molinari Quartet will produce three concert series in Montreal as well as being invited by producers in New York, Toronto, Vancouver and throughout the province of Quebec.

3
Canadian Stage Kicks Off 2023-24 Season Will TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Photo
Canadian Stage Kicks Off 2023-24 Season Will TOPDOG/UNDERDOG

Kicking off a sweeping and ambitious 23.24 season this fall, Canadian Stage has announced casting and production details for their Berkeley Street Theatre season opener, Suzan-Lori Parks’ Pulitzer Prize-winning TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, on stage at the Berkeley from September 22 – October 8.

4
Cole Foundation Awards $171,000 in Grants for Intercultural Theatre in Montreal Photo
Cole Foundation Awards $171,000 in Grants for Intercultural Theatre in Montreal

Celebrate 15 years of intercultural theatre grants as the Cole Foundation awards $171,000 in funding for diverse and inclusive theatrical stories in Montreal.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer Video
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains Video
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains
View all Videos

Montreal SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# KHOJ: Indo-Canadian dance & live music production
Maison de la Culture Ahuntsic (12/08-12/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Greatest Play in the History of the World...
Hudson Village Theatre (9/13-9/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You