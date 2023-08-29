Ensemble ArtChoral Transports Us to the Era of the Habsburgs and the Viennese Court

Immerse yourself in the enchanting, elegant atmosphere of 19th-century Austria... That is what the Ensemble ArtChoral proposes for an evening of Viennese songs, waltzes, and romances at Montreal's Maison Symphonique on September 8. Conducted by the talented Matthias Maute, the swirling waltzes by Johann Strauss (ii) and Johannes Brahms are sure to enchant the audience!

Brahms's famous Liebeslieder, a great success even during the composer's lifetime, will be at the heart of this romantic evening. The event will also feature a selection of choral pieces from the repertoire of Franz Schubert, who embodies the very essence of Romantic vocal expression.

Montreal's Ensemble ArtChoral is renowned for their exciting interpretations and ability to transport audiences into unique musical worlds. For the occasion, the Ensemble will be accompanied by two virtuoso pianists, Meagan Milatz and Suren Barry. Ms. Milatz has been named by CBC as one of Canada's "30 hot classical musicians under 30" in 2019.

"Vienna is synonymous with music and the waltz, and I can't wait to pay tribute to it with such talented artists. A real musical treat awaits us!" explains conductor Maute.

Program

· Johann Strauss (ii), Le Danube bleu

· Johann Strauss (ii), Champagne Chorus

· Johannes BRAHMS, Liebeslieder op.52 (extraits)

· Johannes BRAHMS, Liebeslieder op.65 (extraits)

· Franz Schubert, Ständchen, Der Tanz, Gott im Ungewitter, Coronach, Der Tanz

Tickets are now available: https://placedesarts.com/en/event/une-soiree-viennoise