Black Theatre Workshop to Present VISION CELEBRATION 2022, February 26

Vision is back and the Black Theatre Workshop will see the tradition return for its 36th year in this 2nd virtual edition. The celebration continues as Canada's oldest Black theatre company brings emerging artist award-winners and gifted performers into your homes.

Viewers will be able to tune in via Facebook and YouTube on Saturday, February 26th at 7:30 PM (EST). The pandemic has forced a change of format, but the essence and purpose of this beloved event remain, as we celebrate Black excellence and elevate Black voices & stories this Black History Month.



This year, the Vision Virtual Celebration will be hosted by none other than BTW's very own Becks Lefranc. Becks has recently joined the Black Theatre Workshop team as School Liaison and has quickly become a key member of the BTW family. The program also features an appearance and special message by Interim Artistic Director, and former BTW Board President, Tyrone Benskin.

This year's award winners include:



Raphaël Joseph is a young and passionate poet. He will be receiving the Victor Phillips Award for his incredible talent and his involvement and volunteer work in the Montreal North community.



Maryline Chery is a multidisciplinary artist with successes and accolades which span the Montreal theatre scene and beyond. A 2017-18 graduate of BTW's very own Artist Mentorship Program (AMP), Maryline will be receiving the Gloria Mitchell-Aleong Award.



Additional performers include actress, singer, and AMP alumni (2020-21) Joy Mwandemange, past Gloria Mitchell-Aleong Award recipient, and spoken word poet Roen Higgins. Viewers will also enjoy a conversation between multidisciplinary artist and long-time BTW contributor, Leon Llewellyn, and actor and AMP alumni (2019-2020) Schubert Pierre-Louis. Watch while they engage in a conversation about their respective journeys as artists who have gone through the doors of Black Theatre Workshop since its inception for Llewellyn and just recently for Pierre-Louis.



Tune into the Virtual Vision Celebration 2022 via Facebook Live and YouTube Premiere on Saturday, February 26th at 7:30 PM (EST) to watch the winners' acceptance speeches and performances.



Viewers can follow BTW on Facebook for updates and notifications about the Facebook Live viewing.



Viewers can also subscribe to BTW's YouTube channel and turn on notifications to be alerted when the YouTube Premiere will be live.