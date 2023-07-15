The Ellen Theatre Presents FIDDLER ON THE ROOF This Month

The production runs July 14 - 30.

By: Jul. 15, 2023

Set in 1905 Anatevka, Russia, and based on the stories of Sholom Aleichem, Fiddler on the Roof is the story of an everyday man who both embraces and challenges revered traditions as his three daughters grow up and fall in love. The production is currently running through July 30th at The Ellen Theatre.

Montana TheatreWorks, producers of last summer's The Sound of Music, is once again assembling a first-rate cast and outstanding live orchestra, bringing to life such timeless songs as Sunrise, Sunset; Tradition; Matchmaker; and If I Were a Rich Man. Veteran actor and audience favorite Frank Simpson plays the central character of Teyve in one of the most beloved musicals of all time.

Fiddler on the Roof captures the essential human longings for love, community, success, freedom, and family, and touches us all. It is no wonder that the original 1964 production became the longest-running Broadway musical in history, a title it maintained for ten years.

Tickets to Fiddler on the Roof range from $28.50 to $52.50 and may be purchased online at Click Here or by calling The Ellen box office at (406)-585-5885. Wine, beer and other refreshments, which may be brought into the theatre, are available in The Ellen lobby one hour prior to show time.




