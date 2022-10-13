Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cirque Mechanics Comes To Billings In Just One Week!

In Zephyr – A Whirlwind of Circus by Cirque Mechanics, audiences will witness the unrelenting tug of war between man and nature, in the name of progress. 

Oct. 13, 2022  

Alberta Bair Theater will welcome Cirque Mechanics as they perform the exciting Zephyr - A Whirlwind of Circus on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

This performance is an emotive and exhilarating tale about the choices humans have made regarding our planet and its resources. In Zephyr - A Whirlwind of Circus by Cirque Mechanics, audiences will witness the unrelenting tug of war between man and nature, in the name of progress.

Humans have been harnessing the power of the wind for thousands of years. The beauty and efficacy of that timeless and ingenious process inspired the creative team at Cirque Mechanics to create Zephyr, a theatrical circus show that harnesses human power, instead of wind, to generate an energetic acrobatic experience.

Cirque Mechanics has designed and built a performance windmill to serve as the

multi-functional mechanical centerpiece of our story. Mounted on a turntable, the windmill combines both modern and older more picturesque elements - with the transformation from one aspect to another providing a change of scenery in real time.

Cirque Mechanics was founded in 2004 by Las Vegas residents Chris and Aida Lashua, after the success of their collaborative project with the Circus Center of San Francisco, Birdhouse Factory. Cirque Mechanics quickly established itself as a premier American circus, with its unique approach to performance, inspiring storytelling, and innovative mechanical staging. Stories are wrapped in circus acrobatics, mechanical wonders, and a bit of clowning around. Learn more at cirquemechanics.com

This performance is kindly sponsored by DoubleTree Hotel by Hilton, and ABC6/FOX4.

Tickets: $22, $17, $12 Student + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.


