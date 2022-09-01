Authentic Illusionist Jay Owenhouse Is Coming To Alberta Blair Theater

Jay Owenhouse, a legendary escape artist and one of the most awarded illusionists in history, is back in Billings by popular demand for one night only in an illusion spectacular on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 4 and 8PM.

The show has been voted by audiences and critics alike "One of the Best Live Shows in America." Owenhouse has amazed millions on TV in Masters of Illusions and Magic on the Edge. The Salt Lake Tribune calls him "Simply Amazing!" and The Tokyo Times calls the elaborate production "Truly Magic, a Must See!" Jay Owenhouse welcomes you into his mysterious world of wonder and the impossible. You will experience a night of grand illusions with the most amazing magic in the world, dangerous escapes, and inspiring storytelling. Seeing Owenhouse live will leave you breathless with a feeling of childhood wonder that "anything is possible!"

Owenhouse spent 2008 touring China and Japan, where his show received the Best Touring Family Show in Asia award. His new show will open on the Las Vegas Strip in October for a one-year residency.

Caught by the magic bug at four years old, Owenhouse first performed as a freshman in high school. Since then, in the spirit of "giving it away to keep it," he's invented magic effects and designed illusions not only for his show, but also for other magicians of world renown.

Come see why Hollywood entertainment journalist Mark Ebner calls The Magic of Jay Owenhouse, "(With apologies to PT Barnum) the greatest touring family show on earth."

Tickets, $59.00, $49.00 + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Labor Day-Memorial Day), at 2801 Third Ave. N., by phone at 406-256-6052, and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.