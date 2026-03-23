Review: THE NEW EDITION WAY TOUR 2026 at Target Center Minneapolis

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The New Edition Way Tour stop in Minneapolis on March 22, 2026 honestly felt like a big reunion more than just a concert. Having New Edition, Toni Braxton, and Boyz II Men all on one stage was already a win, but the whole night had a really fun, personal vibe to it.

Before the show even started, the DJ was doing their thing—playing throwbacks and songs everybody knew, so people were already dancing in their seats. And during every break, they kept that same energy going. It never got quiet or awkward, it just felt like the party kept rolling.

Once the performances started, you could tell they came ready. There was choreography, outfit changes, and just a smooth flow the whole time. New Edition still got it—the moves, the timing, all of it. When they did “If It Isn’t Love” and “NE Heartbreak,” people were on their feet. And that “Mr. Telephone Man / Candy Girl / Cool It Now” moment? Everybody was singing like they never forgot a word.

Toni Braxton came through cool and confident. She didn’t have to do too much—her voice and presence handled it. Songs like “You’re Makin’ Me High” and “He Wasn’t Man Enough for Me” hit just right, and then she slowed it down with “Breathe Again” and “Just Be a Man About It,” which had the whole crowd swaying.

Then Boyz II Men came out and just reminded everyone why they’re legends. Their harmonies were on point, especially on “I’ll Make Love to You,” “On Bended Knee,” and “End of the Road.” One of the best parts of the night was when they started handing out flowers during the love songs—it was such a simple thing, but people loved it.

What made the night feel extra special though was how much they talked about Minneapolis. All three acts shared stories about being there earlier in their careers—performing, recording, just coming up. You could tell it meant something to be back, and the crowd felt that too.

The setlist was stacked—group hits, solo stuff, everything. You had songs tied to Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, and Ralph Tresvant like “My Prerogative,” “My, My, My,” and “Sensitivity,” plus “Poison” had the whole place lit. Then they’d switch it up with slower songs like “Water Runs Dry” and “4 Seasons of Loneliness” and everyone just vibed.

By the end, nobody was really ready to leave. It felt like one of those nights where you got your money’s worth and then some. Good music, good energy, and just a lot of love all around.

Reader Reviews

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