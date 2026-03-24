Review: MORGAN JAMES - SOUL REMAINS TOUR at Dakota Jazz Club Minneapolis

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Morgan James turned the Dakota into something way more intimate than your typical concert. It felt less like a formal show and more like you were sitting in on something personal—just her, the band, and a room that got quieter the longer she sang.

She’s got this kind of control over her voice that never feels showy. She can go big, sure, but the real magic is in how she holds things back. A lot of the time she’d just sit in a line, stretch it a little, and let it land. Those quieter moments hit the hardest.

Her original songs really carried the night. “Drown” started off soft and slowly built into something heavier without ever tipping over into drama. “Up in Smoke” had this smoky, late-night groove that suited her perfectly. And “All I Gave You” felt especially raw—super stripped down, really direct, like she wasn’t trying to impress anyone, just tell the truth.

The covers were a big part of the fun too, mostly because she didn’t play them straight. Her take on Prince’s “Call My Name” leaned more bluesy and stretched out, less polished but more emotional. “Tonight, Tonight” was completely flipped—what’s usually this huge, sweeping song became something quieter and kind of haunting. Then “Sledgehammer” brought the energy back up with a looser, funkier feel that the band clearly enjoyed playing.

Speaking of the band—they were locked in all night. Nothing overplayed, nothing stiff. They gave her space when she needed it and pushed things forward when the songs called for it.

The acoustic moments might’ve been the best part, honestly. Everything got still, and you could really hear what she can do without much behind her. No tricks, no big production—just a really good singer who knows exactly how to use her voice.

By the end, it didn’t feel like she was trying to prove anything. It just felt like a really solid night of music, done right.

Thank you Morgan James for an amazing night of music! We hope to have you back again soon!

Photo courtesy of Morgan James

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