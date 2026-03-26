Review: MARGARET CHO THE CHOLIGARCHY TOUR at The Fillmore Minneapolis

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On March 26, 2026, Margaret Cho rolled into The Fillmore Minneapolis with her Choligarchy tour and basically just went for it.

She didn’t ease into anything—right away she was talking politics, money, power, all of it—but not in a heavy, lecture-y way. It was more like she’d say something intense and then immediately flip it into something personal or ridiculous. One minute you’re like “oh wow okay,” and the next you’re laughing at something totally unhinged.

Part of what makes her hit so hard is that she’s been doing this for so long—and as a pioneer for Asian American acting and comedy, she brings a perspective you don’t hear from a lot of other comics. That history shows up in the set, even when she’s being completely absurd.

The whole set felt pretty loose, in a good way. Like she knew where she was going, but wasn’t afraid to wander a bit to get there. Some jokes were super sharp, others felt like she was still playing with them, but that actually made it more fun to watch. It didn’t feel scripted—it felt real.

The crowd was into it, too. There were a few moments where it got kind of quiet, like people were processing what she just said, and then the laughs would hit all at once. She’s really good at sitting in that pause and not rushing it.

It’s definitely not a “turn your brain off” kind of show. She’s blunt, she says what she wants, and not every joke is going to land for every person. But if you’re on her wavelength, it really works.

By the end, it didn’t feel super polished or perfect—but that’s kind of why it worked. It felt current, a little chaotic, and very much like her.

Thank you, Margaret Cho, for a great night of laughs.

All photos by Jared Fessler

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