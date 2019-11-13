Photo Flash: Take a Peek at Photos From Milwaukee Rep's THE NERD

Milwaukee Repertory Theater is revisiting a Rep classic November 12 - December 15, 2019 with The Nerd by Larry Shue.

One of the funniest plays ever written, The Nerd premiered at Milwaukee Repertory Theater in 1981 with playwright Larry Shue filling the role of Willum Cubbert. It went on to become one of the most produced and best loved comedies in the history of American theater, running for 441 performances on Broadway (with Mark Hamill, of Star Wars fame) before moving on to theaters across the U.S. and abroad. A madcap comedy of ridiculous proportions, The Nerd follows the progressively desperate (and hilarious) attempts of Willum to remove an unwanted houseguest, a Wisconsin factory inspector named Rick Steadman. Now in its fourth staging at Milwaukee Rep, The Nerd returns to the Quadracci Powerhouse in a new production.

