Milwaukee's First Stage to Host 31st MAKE BELIEVE BALL in May

First Stage will host its 31st annual Make Believe Ball on Saturday, May 10, 2025 at Baird Center. The non-profit organization is the lucky winner of this year's Baird Center's Gala Giveaway contest, the second year of the contest. This unique fundraising event welcomes attendees of all ages and offers an exciting opportunity for the entire family to get dressed up, shine their brightest and dance the night away.

The exciting prize package First Stage won includes a fully funded gala featuring complimentary room rental at Baird Center's spectacular rooftop Baird Ballroom, pre-function space for registration and silent auction, a chef's choice 3-course menu and non-alcoholic beverages for up to 500 guests, two bottles of white and two bottles of red wine per table, a CTI audio-visual credit up to $15,000 and more. The total prize package is valued at up to $56,000. The Wisconsin Center District will also contribute 40 staff volunteer hours to First Stage. To learn more about the First Stage winning the grand prize of the Baird Center Gala giveaway, please visit: wcd.org/2025-gala-winner/

When asked why winning this prize was so important for First Stage, Director of Advancement Kelly Gerlach stated: "We're excited to announce the Make Believe Ball on May 10, 2025, at Baird Center, marking a special night for families and a pivotal moment for First Stage. This event is at the heart of our mission, bringing families together in celebration and support of the transformative power of theater. It promises an unforgettable evening of joy and community, essential for funding our impactful programs. We look forward to sharing this enchanting experience with our First Stage families!"

For over thirty years, First Stage has brought together families, donors, community members and artists at its annual Make Believe Ball to celebrate their three pillars - professional Theater Productions, unparalleled Theater Academy training and dynamic Theater in Education programming. These pillars define First Stage's mission of transforming lives though theater and through them they serve more than 100,000 people annually.

Registration: Registration information will be available soon! Watch First Stage's website and social media for updates. firststage.org