Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Appoints New Managing Director, Megwyn Sanders-Andrews

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre has appointed their new Managing Director, Megwyn Sanders-Andrews, Ph.D.!

“I’m honored to join the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, which has a tremendous fifty-year history of creating high-quality theater and offers stories from unique voices that audiences won’t see anywhere else,” says Megwyn. “It is my sincere belief that theater has the ability to bridge divides and bring communities together. I am eager to contribute to this shared vision and continue building Milwaukee Chamber Theatre as an essential hub for Milwaukee artists, Milwaukee audiences, and Milwaukee stories.”

Megwyn holds a Ph.D. in Interdisciplinary Theater Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and an M.A. in Performance Studies from New York University. Her academic work reflects a keen interest in platforming voices traditionally kept in the margins and the humanizing power of community-based, devised theater and storytelling.