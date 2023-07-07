Door Shakespeare Announces Pre-Show Gatherings SHAKE IT UP SATURDAY

Join Door Shakespeare on July 15, July 29, and August 12 for a casual pre-show gathering called “Shake it Up Saturday.” The 45 minute family event introduces patrons of all ages to the evening's theatrical production. Meet by the Door Shakespeare performance venue box office on the grounds of Björklunden (7590 Boynton Ln, Baileys Harbor, WI 54202) at 3:45 before walking together down to the Lakeside for this free event.

Managing Director Elissa Wolf reviews “As You Like It,” characters and plot in order for patrons to have a better understanding of the story and enhance their theatrical experience. Designed with families in mind, Shake it Up Saturday includes activities to help get the wiggles out before the show begins. An “As You Like It” scavenger hunt keeps families engaged throughout the show. Advanced registration is required. Call 920.854.7111 to register and confirm dates and times.

“Theater is universal. If it's done well, there's no reason that it shouldn't be accessible on some level to everybody,” shares Shake it Up Saturday participant and Father Russ Bickerstaff. “Door Shakespeare does a remarkably good job of drawing in the tiniest theatergoers with a Saturday pre-show program called Shake It Up Saturday... drawing out interest with an ambitious, little class, for ambitious, little theatergoers prior to the show.”

Shake it Up Saturday is free and open to the public. However, registration is required in order to confirm the schedule and prepare for your visit. Call 920.854.7111 or email info@doorshakespeare.com to register.

Shake it Up Saturday participants play games by Lake Michigan. Photo on left by Michael Stebbins. Photo on right by Amy Ensign

Door Shakespeare's 2023 company takes a break on the first day of rehearsal. Photo by Amy Ensign Door Shakespeare was founded in 1995 under the umbrella of then-named American Folklore Theatre. ﻿ Since becoming its own nonprofit in 1999, Door Shakespeare has produced 44 Productions in the Garden of Björklunden's 405-acre estate in Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin. Door Shakespeare is a professional theatre company employing members of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States.

The 2023 season runs June 28 through August 26, and features William Shakespeare's "As You Like It," and "The Old Man and The Old Moon," with book, music, and lyrics by PigPen Theatre Co.