VIDEO: Raja Alif's TANJAK is Performed as Part of MPOPlaysOn on MPO TV

Nov. 12, 2021  

Raja Alif's Tanjak was performed by Ignacio de Nicolas Gaya, flute and Akiko Daniš, piano as part of MPOPlaysOn.

Raja Mohamad Alif (b.1987) is a music composition lecturer and currently head of the composition department at Faculty of Music, University Teknologi MARA (UiTM), Malaysia. He has a Master of Music Degree from Royal Holloway, University of London, focusing on music composition under the tutelage of Dr. Ed Bennett and Dr. Christopher Mayo. Prior to this, he studied music composition under Dr. Ross James Carey at UiTM, graduating with a Vice Chancellors Award for his Bachelor's Degree.

His compositions were performed by professional performers in countries including Vietnam, Russia, the UK, the USA, Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia. The works are usually driven by extra-musical elements, often based on Malaysian historical subjects, use unconventional musical notations and graphic scores, and focus on timbre to paint his soundworld.

Watch the video below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


