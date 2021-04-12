The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra Returns to Live Performances This Month

After a year of absence from live performance, the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) are ready to dazzle the audience this April with exciting programmes that will satisfy the audience. To commemorate this occasion, the MPO presented a private chamber music concert with the MPO ensemble on Saturday, 10 April 2021 at 6.30 pm at Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS (DFP), KLCC.

This chamber concert was the MPO first 'new normal' concert with audience. The MPO ensemble presented several classical works from renowned composers such as Hindemith's Trumpet Sonata and Beethoven's Violin Sonata No. 7. Other works performed include works from living composers such as Tilburg's The Martian Chronicles and Thomas' Three Transformations.

The concert was held as a gesture of appreciation to the loyal subscribers of the MPO who continue to support the orchestra. It was also held to reaffirm the audience that DFP and MPO are implementing the best safety measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Some of the safety measures implemented are a socially distanced seating plan, frequent sanitisation of all facilities (before and after the concert) and all guests are required to check in via MySejahtera app and have their temperature checked before entering the DFP premises. All safety operating procedures are made based on guideline from Majlis Keselamatan Negara Malaysia (MKN).

The MPO will continue to present exciting orchestral offerings this April with Strauss: A New World concert, scheduled on Saturday, 17 April 2021 at 3.00 pm. To be conducted by Naohisa Furusawa, this concert will feature full-fledged MPO performing works by Strauss.

Another concert scheduled for the month is a family themed concert Let's Tour the World: II on Saturday, 24 April 2021 at 3.00 pm. To be led by MPO's Resident Conductor Gerard Salonga, this concert is a sequel from the 2019 Let's Tour the World! concert that will showcase music from around the world with a classical flair that will delight families.

