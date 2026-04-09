The Dance Society of Malaysia Will Bring DON QUIXOTE to PJPAC in July

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The Dance Society of Malaysia will present Don Quixote, a vibrant full-length classical ballet and one of the most beloved works in the repertoire. Filled with humour, romance, and dazzling choreography, the production brings to life the spirited adventures of this timeless tale.

As part of its ongoing mission to promote dance education and appreciation in Malaysia, TDS brings together young dancers and distinguished guest artists from The Royal Ballet (UK), Japan, Australia, and the Netherlands. This special collaboration reflects a commitment to nurturing talent while fostering international artistic exchange.

Marking four decades of dedication, Don Quixote promises an engaging and memorable experience for audiences of all ages.

Performances will run 25-26 July.