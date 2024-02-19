The 10th Anniversary AEDC Malaysia Regional Comes to PJPAC in March

The Asian Elite Dance Competition, established in 2012, aims to promote international ballet education and talent development. It endeavors to create a platform for international young artists’ empowerment.

The competition provides scholarships from professional ballet institutions and companies, as well as audition opportunities to talented candidates, enabling them to broaden their horizons and fully utilize their potential.

The 10th Anniversary AEDC Malaysia Regional will be held at PJPAC this March.

2023-2024 Asian Elite Dance Competition Season final will be held in Beijing on 19th-21nd July 2024.