THE FOOL OF THE WORLD Comes to PJPAC This Weekend

The performance is set for 3 December.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

This is the last session of the year 2023 monthly live and interactive storytelling offered by KL Shakespeare Players, with the support of PJPAC. 

Each session features a folktale from a selected country. In December, we present a story that takes place during winter, in Russia: The Fool of the World 

Two actors, accompanied by drawings projected on the screen, tell their version of the famous folktales. At key points in the storytelling, the actors interact with the audience through songs, dances and discussion. 

The drawings are all original works created by our own artists. This is a family-friendly show. 

SYNOPSIS

Peter is called The Fool of the World, because he is simple and naive. But he has a kind heart. One winter’s day, while going through a forest, he meets a mysterious old woman who changes his life…

Produced by: KL Shakespeare Players & PJPAC

Directed by: Grégory Henno & Johnny Gillett

Illustration by: Lim Kien Lee

Target Audience: 6 years old & above 

Duration: 60 minutes, including Q&A 




Malaysia SHOWS
