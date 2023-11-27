THE FOOL OF THE WORLD Comes to PJPAC This Weekend

The performance is set for 3 December.
This is the last session of the year 2023 monthly live and interactive storytelling offered by KL Shakespeare Players, with the support of PJPAC.
Each session features a folktale from a selected country. In December, we present a story that takes place during winter, in Russia: The Fool of the World
Two actors, accompanied by drawings projected on the screen, tell their version of the famous folktales. At key points in the storytelling, the actors interact with the audience through songs, dances and discussion.
The drawings are all original works created by our own artists. This is a family-friendly show.
Peter is called The Fool of the World, because he is simple and naive. But he has a kind heart. One winter’s day, while going through a forest, he meets a mysterious old woman who changes his life…
Produced by: KL Shakespeare Players & PJPAC
Directed by: Grégory Henno & Johnny Gillett
Illustration by: Lim Kien Lee
Target Audience: 6 years old & above
Duration: 60 minutes, including Q&A
Videos
|Online Casino Malaysia
Online Casino Malaysia (1/25-1/25)
|SYMBIOCENE
Damansara Performing Arts Centre (DPAC) (12/01-12/03)
|SYMBIOCENE
Damansara Performing Arts Centre (DPAC) (12/01-12/03)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You