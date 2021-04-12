Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra to Present THEMED STRAUSS: THE NEW WORLD This Month

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The concert will be narrated by television presenter Razif Hashim.

Apr. 12, 2021  

Enjoy an afternoon of superb orchestration, lilting rhythm and melodic inspiration as the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra entertain you with a new concert scheduled on Saturday, 17 April 2021 at 3.00 pm at Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS, KLCC. Themed Strauss: The New World, this concert marks the beginning of the first full-fledged MPO live concert performance with audience in 2021 after a year of absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

To be conducted by Naohisa Furusawa, the programme will feature famed works composed by the Strauss family who are known to have composed over 1,300 works during their lifetimes. Some of the works that will be featured are Eine neue Welt (also known as A New World), named from one of Vienna's pleasure gardens where the Strausses often performed and Morgenblätter (also known as Morning Papers), composed for the 1864 ball of the Vienna Journalists and Writers Association.

Other works that will be featured include Village Swallows from Austria (inspired from the collection of short stories by August Silberstein), Vorwärts (premiered in Pavlovsk, Russia), Bitte schön, Tritsch-Tratsch Polka, Pizzicato Polka and Fairy Tales from the Orient (written as a birthday present for the Turkish Sultan Abdülhamid Khan).

The concert will be narrated by Razif Hashim, a television presenter known for hosting several shows such as Best In The World (8TV, Asian Food Channel), Destinasi Bajet (NTV7) and Happy Endings (GO ASEAN).

Visit www.mpo.com.my for more information.


