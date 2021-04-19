Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra Presents Family Fun Day Concert LET'S TOUR THE WORLD: II

Come and be a part of musical adventures when the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) presents Family Fun Day concert themed Let's Tour the World: II on Saturday, 24 April 2021 at 3.00 pm at Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS (DFP), KLCC.

To be led by MPO's Resident Conductor Gerard Salonga, this concert is a sequel from the MPO's 2019 Let's Tour the World! concert, which received great applause from the audience. Like its previous concert, the MPO will take the audience on a voyage around the world, performing music from various countries. In this concert, the orchestra will perform music from Denmark, Australia, Indonesia, New Zealand and Malaysia.

The voyage will start in Denmark where the MPO will be performing Nielsen's Maskarade Overture, widely considered as Denmark's national opera. Next, the audience will visit Australia and discover Stanhope's Jet-Stream, a popular orchestral fanfare that is bold and bright as its musical ideas flow energetically throughout.

After that, the MPO will travel to Indonesia to enjoy Sculthorpe's Music for Bali, a piece inspired by the song Tabuh-Tabuhan, full of Balinese gamelan elements. Continuing the journey, the audience will be transported to New Zealand where Hamilton's Elysian Field will be performed. It is a piece made up of four colourful, lively sections, each showcasing the orchestra at its most exuberant.

The MPO final destination for this voyage will be in Malaysia, where the audience will enjoy Hamilton's Jalan Pekililing, inspired by the road sign the composer saw during his visit to Kuala Lumpur, and Chua's Mercu Kegemilangan, a work written for the MPO 20th Anniversary celebration.

The concert is suitable for adults and children aged 4 and above. Do not miss these incredible trips around the globe, only at DFP!

