Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra Announces MPO Patriotism Series

In conjunction with the Merdeka Day and Malaysia Day celebration, come and join the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) as they proudly present a new digital concert campaign called MPO Patriotism Series. This series, comprised of 7 videos, will be made available periodically for free on the MPO YouTube channel, MPO TV starting from 31 August 2021 until 16 September 2021.

To be led by conductor Ahmad Muriz Che Rose, these digital concert series will witness the MPO pays tribute to several iconic patriotic works and folk songs, presented in unrivalled symphonic arrangements. The first video of the series will feature a special rendition of Tanggal 31 Ogos (formerly written and sung by singer Ahmad C.B, popularised by Sudirman) performed by the MPO and Malaysian Philharmonic Youth Orchestra musicians. This will be followed by another video of the MPO performing Negaraku and Bahtera Merdeka, uploaded on the same day on MPO TV.

Other works that will be featured in the following weeks are Suhaimi Mohd Zain's Cindai, Syed Haron Ahmad's Warisan, Tan Sri Ahmad Merican's Tanah Pusaka, Tuan Haji Madzhi Johari's Puteri Santubong and Dato' Mokhzani Ismail's Malaysia Prihatin.

Visit www.mpo.com.my or check out the MPO social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram and YouTube) for any latest updates.