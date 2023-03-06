Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MISS BELLY DANCE ASIA Comes to Malaysia Next Month

Mar. 06, 2023  
Miss Belly Dance Asia is an annual Belly Dance Competition based in Kuala Lumpur. An event to gather all the Belly Dancers from all over Asia but mainly from Malaysia from all ages as young as 5 to over 60 of age to showcase their belly Dancing talent, skills and their progress over the years.

Besides competitions we have professional dancers who traveled as far as Russia to give Master Class to all the teachers and students. This year we have country from Korea, Singapore, Thailand, China, Hungary, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

The Gala Show is a must watch show! All the invited professional belly dance teachers will be showing their talent of this dance art on the big stage at Stage 1, PJPAC after all the competitions.

Prize giving for the winners of the competition will be announced after the Gala Show.

The event is set for 30 April 2023.




