MALAYSIA TARI LIVE 2023 Comes to PJPAC This Month

Malaysia Tari Live 2023 continues the legacy of Malaysia Tari Live 2021 (online) and Malaysia Tari Live 2022 (physical) through collaboration between the Kuala Lumpur & Selangor Dancers Association (PENTARI) and various traditional and contemporary dance groups. This program is supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture of Malaysia in an effort to preserve and enliven live dance concerts that stand out from the rest.

Experience the magic of Malaysia Tari Live 2023 live! Book your tickets today to be captivated by the artistry of renowned dance groups and special guest artists. Seize this opportunity to immerse yourself in a night of cultural richness and dynamic performances. Reserve your spot now for an evening that promises to be extraordinary!