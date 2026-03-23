GENSHIN IMPACT SYMPHONIC BAND CONCERT Will Come to PJPAC in June

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A live concert celebrating the music of the global hit video game Genshin Impact will take place in Kuala Lumpur this summer, bringing the beloved soundtrack of Teyvat to the stage in a symphonic band format. The Genshin Impact Symphonic Band Concert is scheduled for June 15, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. at Stage 1 Theatre, Petaling Jaya Performing Arts Centre (PJPAC).

The event is part of a regional concert series spanning multiple cities in Southeast Asia, including Singapore and Johor, and is presented by AMG Entertainment in collaboration with the R&F Princess Cove Symphonic Band.

The concert will feature more than fifteen iconic tracks from Genshin Impact, reimagined for a live symphonic band. Audiences can expect music inspired by the game’s diverse regions, from Liyue and Inazuma to Sumeru, performed with a wide range of instruments including harp, erhu, pipa, piano, guitar, and electric bass.

Unlike traditional orchestral performances associated with the game’s official recordings, this concert emphasizes a wind ensemble format. This approach highlights woodwinds, brass, and percussion, offering a brighter and more rhythmically driven interpretation of the score while still preserving its cinematic and cultural influences.

Since its debut in 2021, the Genshin Impact concert series has grown into a worldwide phenomenon, evolving from streamed anniversary performances into large-scale live events across multiple continents.

The 2026 symphonic band edition continues that expansion, providing fans with a new way to experience the game’s music in a live setting. By featuring local professional ensembles in each city, the tour brings a distinct regional flavor to each performance while maintaining the recognizable soundscape of the original score.

The Kuala Lumpur performance will take place at PJPAC’s Stage 1 Theatre, a prominent venue within the Klang Valley performing arts scene.