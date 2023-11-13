Fault Lines comes to PJPAC this week. The performances are set for November 16-19, 2023.

After graduating university on a government scholarship, Shereen Rahman didn’t return to Kuala Lumpur and settled down in New York City instead. It’s been a few years, and she has a secret. A big, scandalous secret. But everything should be ok for as long as she’s 10,000 miles away from her family.

And then one day, they visit.

There’s her mother Habsah. And her uncle Zul, and his wife Juita. They’re hoping to spend time with Shereen and her uncle Ray, a fellow transplant to the city. As the days pass, it becomes obvious that everyone has their own reason to come on the trip. And it’s not to catch the bright lights of the Big Apple.

This is one family reunion you do not want to miss.

A debut full-length play by Adriana Nordin Manan, “Fault Lines” was a semi-finalist in the International Scratchpad Series by The Playwrights Realm, New York City (2021).

Produced by: Protagonist Studio

Story Development by: Cocoon Creative Lab

Set Sponsor: CUURA Space