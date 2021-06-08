Discover Malaysian Orchestral Works on MPO TV

Feast yourself to orchestral works by Malaysian composers as the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) collaborates with the Malaysian Composers Collective (MCC) to present a digital audio collection themed MPOPlaysOn: Malaysian Composers Series - Vol. 1. The digital audio collection is made available on the MPO YouTube channel, MPO TV from 31 May 2021 onwards.

This digital audio collection features a wonderful selection of classical works by Malaysian composers under the MCC banner such as Vivian Chua, Johan Othman, Ng Chong Lim, Adeline Wong and Ahmad Muriz Che Rose.

A total of 11 works are featured in this digital audio collection, all of which were previously performed by the MPO at the MPO Forum for Malaysian Composers concerts from 2003 to 2006. Held at Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS, this project provided a platform for the composers to constructively exploit the benefit of intensive integration and interaction with musicians of the MPO, tutors and audience.

Some of the works that will be featured are Vivian's Mercu Kegemilangan (commissioned for the MPO for its 20th Anniversary Season) and Ahmad Muriz's Bertabuh Kala Senja (a work full of harmonic and melodic element signifying the parallels between the dusk and a new day). Other works include Johan's Ittar (a work that conflates both the idea of a mythical dance and the allure of fragrances), Chong Lim's Rimba (a work about the earthy simplicity of the tropical rainforest) and Adeline's Snapshots (inspired by The Lovely Bones novel by Alice Sebold).

This digital audio collection is an appreciation towards the local orchestral compositions, to provide a platform for our composers to showcase their artistry on a prestigious stage and to nurture the growth of talents.

You can visit the playlist here - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLFgWkyP-YQ_TxY0isEXH4VmOM53N3j99d

Established in 2007, the MCC has been the leading force in promoting Malaysian composers at home and abroad over the past years. Representatives from MCC has participated at the Young Composers Competitions and the Asian Composers League festivals around the region. MCC has pioneered a series of milestone initiatives including the nation's first-ever Young Composers Workshop with HSBC Bank (2008) and the KL Contemporary Music Festival (2009) with Goethe Institut.

