DREAM OF THE RED MANSIONS Comes to The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre

The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre presents The Dream of Red Mansions. Performances take place 21st and 22nd November 2020 at 7pm.

One of the Four Great Classical Novels, "The Dream of Red Mansions" depicts various aspects of life and is a comprehensive, literary work that embodies the culture and wisdom of the Chinese. "The Dream of Red Mansions" was adapted from true historical events and traces the bittersweet tragedy at the Rong Mansion between Jia Baoyu and Lin Daiyu, portraying their feelings for each other with an unforgettable, passionate, and heart-rending romance.

Many liken Lin Daiyu to a lotus, because the flower is known to grow out of the mud unsoiled. The pure and unforgettable love between Jia Baoyu and Lin Daiyu is the most poignant and moving story in "The Dream of Red Mansions". As for Lin Daiyu's tears, they should not be simply understood as symbols of weakness. Just as Wang Xifeng used money to perfect her materialistic ways, perhaps Lin Daiyu used a lifetime of tears to perfect her love.

The stage play "The Dream of Red Mansions" not only allows us to appreciate life from a different angle, but also helps us reflect and ponder deeper upon our outlook on life. Moreover, through the stage adaptation of the original historical novel-"The Dream of Red Mansions"-we hope that everyone will have a deeper understanding of Jia Baoyu and Lin Daiyu, who kept their purity even in a filthy world.

This stage play stars well-known artist Jessie Chung as Lin Daiyu and lead actor Terry Lim, a one-in-a-million Jia Baoyu lookalike who dominated the worldwide audition for the role. Also starring are lead actor of "Meant to Be", the romantic, princelike American director Paul Lee and lead actor of "Music Box", the charismatic heartthrob Jeffrey Beh!

