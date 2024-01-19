DELICATE DREAMS AND DESIRES Comes to PJPAC Next Month

Performances run 28-29 February 2024.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

DELICATE DREAMS AND DESIRES comes to PJPAC next month. Performances run 28-29 February 2024.

This is an exclusive performance created to raise awareness of MACO’s work and to raise funds for its COMPUTER EMPOWERMENT PROGRAM.

Featuring Tan Soo Suan and DAMA Asia, our multiple award-winning home-grown team to enthrall you with their magic of song and music.

Block purchases of tickets are welcome. Contact MACO:  011 3985 8968 (Whatsapp messages) or macomedicamp@gmail.com

Soprano Tan Soo Suan and DAMA Asia, crew being recruited to offer the best evening of enjoyment for sponsors, supporters and loyal fans.




