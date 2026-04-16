Overture Center Will Host Free KIDS IN THE ROTUNDA Summer Performances

🎭 NEW! Madison Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Madison & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Overture Center's Kids in the Rotunda program will hit the road to Madison and surrounding communities. This series includes five events that are free and open to all.

Overture Center’s Kids in the Rotunda summer series is designed to captivate families of all ages and to reach our surrounding communities. From renowned folk singers and kindie artists to blues-infused pop by artists from Madison and beyond, our handpicked lineup guarantees an unforgettable experience for your family. While tailored for children ages nine and younger, these performances will mesmerize both kids and adults alike.

Free 45-minute performances will be held at various times and locations around Madison. Make sure to follow the Kids in the Rotunda Facebook page or Overture’s Kids in the Rotunda web page to stay informed.

Plus, mark your calendars for the 2026/27 Kids in the Rotunda season announcement with guest DJ Nick Nice on Thursday, Aug. 20 from 4-6 p.m. at Madison Children’s Museum (100 N Hamilton St.).

Wendy & DB’s Blues Beats for Little Feet!

Saturday, July 11, 2026 | 9:30 a.m.

Rotunda Stage, Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., Madison

Get ready to sing, dance and celebrate with Grammy-nominated children’s music duo Wendy & DB! Their high-energy, interactive concert features award-winning favorites and brand-new songs from "Get Your Sunny Side Up"! Blending blues-infused pop, jazzy singalongs and uplifting messages, their music sparks joy, creativity and togetherness. Don’t miss this fun-filled summer show that will have the whole family moving and smiling!

Blues Rhythms Workshop with Wendy & DB!

Saturday, July 11, 2026 | 10:30 a.m.

Rotunda Studio, Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., Madison

Bring the Blues home with “Blues Beats”! This fun, hands-on summer workshop with Grammy-nominated Wendy & DB invites parents and children to explore rhythm, melody and storytelling through the Blues— and discover simple ways to continue the music and fun at home.

Istvan & His Imaginary Band

Monday, Aug. 3, 2026 | 11 a.m.

Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona

Rock out with PBS Learn & Play artist Istvan in a fun-filled, interactive concert for the whole family! His cleverly crafted songs blend humor, smart storytelling and playful lessons, keeping kids engaged while giving parents a few laughs along the way. With plenty of chances to sing, dance and join in the fun, Istvan’s rockin’ show is one you won’t want to miss!

Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026 | 11 a.m.

Baraboo Children’s Museum, 1212 8th St., Baraboo

David’s personal appearances are upbeat musical programs that keep children engaged and constantly thinking. The kids sing some, move some, dance some, shout just a little bit and laugh a bunch. The adults just sit back and enjoy the show.

Jeanie B! Music

Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 | 10 a.m.

Madison Senior Center, 330 W Mifflin St., Madison

Get ready for a high-energy, interactive show with Jeanie B! Known as “Velcro for kids,” Jeanie’s playful performances blend music, movement and plenty of silliness to keep everyone singing, dancing and laughing. With seven albums of original music and decades of experience captivating young audiences, Jeanie delivers a rockin’ mix of fun and learning that delights kids and entertains parents alike!

Toco Beach Steelpan

Friday, Aug. 7, 2026 | 11 a.m.

Memorial Union Terrace, 800 Langdon St., Madison

Feel the rhythm of the tropics come alive in this vibrant, family-friendly performance. Featuring a dynamic duo and trio, this lively show blends vocals with steelpans, flute and marimba to create an upbeat, colorful musical journey kids and grown-ups alike will love.