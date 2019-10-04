BWW Review: SOUCHON AND HENN at Kinneksbond

On the 25th of September, the Kinneksbond welcomed Luxembourg to one of the first shows of the 2019-20 theatre season. Broadway World was happy to return to the esteemed venue to watch once again Romain Souchon, who this time performed in the company of Lisa Henn. Much like last time, the stage was adapted to receive the audience and create a much more familiar atmosphere, which is always refreshing in the usually uptight Luxembourgish art scene.

Most of the songs were performed in English, with Henn's delicate voice presenting lovely versions of the most diverse kind of classics, from My Way to Creep, from Toxic to the French Moulin de Mon Coeur. Something in her high notes and general mannerisms made us think of Katie Melua, an impression that her guitar and Souchon's flawless piano skills greatly helped to cement. The young pianist did not sing so much as in the first concert we covered, but his piano interventions were as marvellous as last year.

My Way was one of the best examples of what this night had to offer, with Henn's voice literally making a duet with Souchon's piano. The audience demanded not one, but two encores, a well merited sign of appreciation from the crowd. The show was overall a bit short, but it allowed for something that we believe to be missing in most performances around here - a closer personal touch. If we had to choose a highlight of this night, it would be the fantastic atmosphere created by the pair and by the Kinneksbond, during the event and after the show itself.

We hope we do not have to wait another year to see Romain or Lisa again, but for now we just wish them all the best. Congratulations to everyone involved.

Image credit: Bohumil Kostohryz





