The Liminal Playhouse Will Open its 2021-2022 Season With The U.S. Premiere of PUNTS By Sarah Page

Artistic Director Tony Prince and Producing Director Richard McGrew have announced they will open The Liminal Playhouse's sixth season with "Punts" by Sarah Page. Originally scheduled for the spring of 2020, "Punts" is finally coming to the stage with the original cast and designers.

In this British comedy from 2017, a London couple Alastair (Brian Hinds) and Antonia (Teresa Willis) hire a prostitute (Sloan Malone) to help their mentally disabled 25-year-old son (Wes Yunker) lose his virginity.

The design team consists of scenic designer Eric Allgeier, lighting designer Lindsay Krupski, costume coordinator Tony Prince and sound designer Richard McGrew.

Showtimes are August 19, 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28 at 7:30 p.m. and August 22 and 29 at 2:00 p.m.

All performances will be at The Henry Clay Theatre, 604 South Third Street, Louisville, KY.

Tickets are available for $20 in advance at TheLiminalPlayhouse.org or (502) 553-8056. Tickets are $22 day of show. The Liminal Playhouse asks that everyone please be fully vaccinated and bring a mask.