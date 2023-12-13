Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards

THE SNOWY DAY At Old Forester's Paristown Hall Adds Shows Due To Popular Demand

Three of Louisville's arts organizations come together to present a unique ensemble-driven production that explores our connections to the changing of the seasons.

By: Dec. 13, 2023

THE SNOWY DAY At Old Forester's Paristown Hall Adds Shows Due To Popular Demand

“The Snowy Day and Other Stories,” presented by StageOne Family Theatre, Louisville Orchestra and Kentucky Performing Arts, with dates added due to popular demand.

In addition to dates on December 15*, 16, and 17, 2023.  Show times 11:00am, 2:00pm, and 5:00pm each day, performances will now take place December 22 and 23, 11:00am, 2:00pm, 5:00pm each day. at Old Forester's Paristown Hall.

*Sensory friendly performances December 15 at 11:00am and 2:00pm

General admission tickets are $22.50 (plus fees).  VIP tickets are $37.50 (plus fees).  Tickets can be purchased at Click Here

Three of Louisville's arts organizations come together to present a unique ensemble-driven production that explores our connections to the changing of the seasons. The wonder of a fresh snowfall, the delight of whistling for the first time, the awe in finding a special treasure comes to life in “The Snowy Day and Other Stories” by Ezra Jack Keats. Packed with humor and fun, this story celebrates the joy in the seasons of a child's world.

This performance features original music by Louisville Orchestra Creative Corps composer TJ Cole. Originally from Atlanta, Cole been commissioned by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Carnegie Hall, the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, the New Haven Symphony Orchestra, Nashville in Harmony, Intersection, Time for Three, the Sun Valley Summer Symphony, Play On Philly!, the Music in May Festival, Music in the Vineyards, the Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival, One Book One Philadelphia, the Bakken Trio, among others.

 

This unique production will be held in Old Forester's Paristown Hall and will be the perfect companion to every family's Paristown Fête de Noël holiday celebration.

“We are thrilled to partner together with the Louisville Orchestra and Kentucky Performing Arts to share this story with our community,” said Andrew Harris, StageOne Family Theatre Producing Artistic Director. “The holidays are a time of family, of joy and celebration and of giving back. I can think of no better gift than the opportunity to come together with these amazing partners and to use our collective power of storytelling to give that sense of joy to children and families this holiday season.”

 

According to The Atlantic, “The Snowy Day and Other Stories” is the most checked-out volume of all time at the New York Public Library and is known for being the first book featuring an African American child to win the Caldecott Medal.


Recommended For You